Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Debate

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Senate Debate
10132020_5:30

Resort more about this ... c1 3 thank you, melissa would begin this morning with election 20/2 coverage.

The first and possibl only debate between syndrome an mitch mcconnell ... and democratic point amy mcgrath's rep ... the night was a simple affair and highlighted what many are you ... hearing a lot of and ... mcgrath marine mom ... mcconnell majority leader ... of the debate hosted by w k y t and the university of tuckey's ... government began with the pandemics running the first ... third of the debate on that issue ... the first and possibly only debate between senate incumbent republic mitch mcconell and democratic opponnent amy mcgrath is a wrap.

The night was a civil affair...and highlighted what many are used to hearing...a lot of "m's"...mcgrath....ma rine ...mom and mcconnell ....majority leader.

L3: election 2020 white mcconnell-mcgrath debate but the debate hosted by wkyt and the university of kentucky student government began with the pandemic...spending the first third of the debate on the issue.

Mcgrath shared her disapproval with the federal response...while mcconnell touted his relief package passed in march.

But the overarching theme..does mcconnell's powerful position as senate majority leader matter enough to kentuckians to keep him there?

I mcgrath: "how's kentucky looking?

Are you better off than you were 6 years ago?"

Mcconnell:"or do you want to continue to have one of the 4 congressional leaders from our state looking out for kentucky."

Other topics included..supreme court nomination... breonna taylor and police reform...as well as abortion...and the coal




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


McSally trades jabs with Kelly ahead of critical Arizona Senate debate

Arizona Senate candidates Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Sen. Martha McSally will square off...
FOXNews.com - Published

U.S. Senate: How to watch tonight’s Hickenlooper-Gardner debate

The first live televised U.S. Senate debate between Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper will take...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief [Video]

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief

During the only debate with his Democratic challenger, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled when confronted with the Senate’s inaction on additional coronavirus relief.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published
Denver Decides forum: State Senate District 31 Candidates [Video]

Denver Decides forum: State Senate District 31 Candidates

Denver7’s Micah Smith hosts a forum discussion for the 1st State House District race between Incumbent Democrat Chris Hansen and Republican challenger Doug Townsend.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 29:04Published
Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19 [Video]

Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19

Democratic senators are fuming over Republican South Carolina Senator Judge Lindsay Graham's refusal to take a COVID-19 test. Democratic Judiciary Committee senators warned him not to proceed with the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published