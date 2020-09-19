Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sidharth Malhotra to soon play a RAW agent, Ranveer Singh confirmed for Angoor remake

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Sidharth Malhotra to soon play a RAW agent, Ranveer Singh confirmed for Angoor remake

Sidharth Malhotra to soon play a RAW agent, Ranveer Singh confirmed for Angoor remake

Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of a RAW agent in Ronnie Screwvala's action espionage thriller.

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Rohit Shetty for the remake of 1982 hit comedy Angoor.

Ranveer Singh to step into the shoes of Sanjeev Kumar and play a double role.

For this and a lot more, watch Desimartini's Daily Punch


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra Indian actor and former model and assistant director


Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh Indian actor

Bollywood stars get papped in and around Mumbai [Video]

Bollywood stars get papped in and around Mumbai

Bollywood actor John Abraham was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. He looked hot in black attire. Ileana D'Cruz was spotted in casual look in the city. Ranbir Kapoor was seen at YRF studio in Andheri and he looked dashing in black look with the 'essential' mask on. Director-Producer Farah Khan was snapped wearing a mask outside a salon in Juhu. Ranveer Singh was also snapped in the city in cool look. Aditi Rao Hydari was clicked outside Mumbai airport.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Watch: Ranveer Singh's Mercedes gets scratched, actor steps out to inspect [Video]

Watch: Ranveer Singh's Mercedes gets scratched, actor steps out to inspect

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As paparazzi surrounded him and his car for photos, they also witnessed a minor accident. A video shows Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past Ranveer's car, scratching it. The actor simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Ranveer was later seen at Yash Raj Films' studios. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports-drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:54Published
Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai

Actress Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai on September 24 from Goa. Actress has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Deepika has submitted to join the investigation on September 26. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Ronnie Screwvala Ronnie Screwvala Indian film producer


Rohit Shetty Rohit Shetty Indian film director and producer


Sanjeev Kumar Sanjeev Kumar accomplished Indian film actor

Freelance journalist arrested in Delhi for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence [Video]

Freelance journalist arrested in Delhi for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence

Special Cell Delhi Police on September 19 informed about the arrest of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under Official Secrets Act for passing defense and strategic information to Chinese intelligence from 2016 to 2018. Special Cell Delhi Police, DCP Sanjeev Kumar said, "A Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. He used to meet them at several locations in different countries. His 2 associates-a Chinese woman and Nepalese man, have a company in Mahipalpur, from where they exported medicines to China. Money sent from China was given to agents here. As per probe, transactions of Rs 40-45 lakhs have taken place in last 1 yr.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:30Published

Tweets about this