Sidharth Malhotra to soon play a RAW agent, Ranveer Singh confirmed for Angoor remake

Bollywood actor John Abraham was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. He looked hot in black attire. Ileana D'Cruz was spotted in casual look in the city. Ranbir Kapoor was seen at YRF studio in Andheri and he looked dashing in black look with the 'essential' mask on. Director-Producer Farah Khan was snapped wearing a mask outside a salon in Juhu. Ranveer Singh was also snapped in the city in cool look. Aditi Rao Hydari was clicked outside Mumbai airport.
Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As paparazzi surrounded him and his car for photos, they also witnessed a minor accident. A video shows Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past Ranveer's car, scratching it. The actor simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Ranveer was later seen at Yash Raj Films' studios. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports-drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54Published
Actress Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai on September 24 from Goa. Actress has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Deepika has submitted to join the investigation on September 26. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.
Special Cell Delhi Police on September 19 informed about the arrest of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under Official Secrets Act for passing defense and strategic information to Chinese intelligence from 2016 to 2018. Special Cell Delhi Police, DCP Sanjeev Kumar said, "A Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. He used to meet them at several locations in different countries. His 2 associates-a Chinese woman and Nepalese man, have a company in Mahipalpur, from where they exported medicines to China. Money sent from China was given to agents here. As per probe, transactions of Rs 40-45 lakhs have taken place in last 1 yr.