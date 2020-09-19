Sidharth Malhotra to soon play a RAW agent, Ranveer Singh confirmed for Angoor remake

Freelance journalist arrested in Delhi for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence



Special Cell Delhi Police on September 19 informed about the arrest of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under Official Secrets Act for passing defense and strategic information to Chinese intelligence from 2016 to 2018. Special Cell Delhi Police, DCP Sanjeev Kumar said, "A Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. He used to meet them at several locations in different countries. His 2 associates-a Chinese woman and Nepalese man, have a company in Mahipalpur, from where they exported medicines to China. Money sent from China was given to agents here. As per probe, transactions of Rs 40-45 lakhs have taken place in last 1 yr.

