Meghan Markle To Speak at Expensive Event and You Probably Won't Be Invited

Meghan Markle is set to speak at the Forbes Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, and tickets are pricey.



Related videos from verified sources Pet of the Week: Elma



Welcome back to our pet of the week segment this morning we are joined with nine-year-old Elma. She won't be able to hear you because she is at age of nine which is probably what's to be expected. But.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:17 Published 3 days ago Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Win Apology For Drone Photos Of Archie



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can count one legal case closed as they won an apology from U.S. photo agency X17, which used drones to take illegal photos of their son Archie. Plus, the royal couple.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless industry leading noise canceling overhead headphones



This model is over the ear, which, unless I’m running, is the type of headphone I prefer most, and have “Dual Noise Sensor technology” which is marketing speak for having two microphones on each.. Credit: Automaker Footage Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago