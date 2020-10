Related videos from verified sources How Much Higher Could The S&P500 Climb?



According to Business Insider, JPMorgan expects the S&P 500 to rise another 6% from current levels to a record 3,600 before the year is over. The S&P500's earnings recovery is "ahead of expectation.".. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:28 Published on September 15, 2020 Stocks Modestly Higher Monday Morning



Trading was light as investors weigh a stalemate in Congress on the next round of stimulus relief and U.S. and China trade tensions. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:35 Published on August 17, 2020