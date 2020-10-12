Fleetwood owner: Project Big Picture a game-changer
Andy Pilley, Fleetwood chairman and owner, called Project Big Picture 'positive' and 'a game-changer' and says the EFL 'cannot afford for it to be dismissed'
'I don't think PBP is healthy for game'Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he is against the proposals of Project Big Picture.
'Preston supports Project Big Picture'Preston's owner's representative Peter Risdale says the Championship club 'would welcome' new proposals outlined in Project Big Picture.
'This would hand the top six clubs the keys to the game'Former FA Chief Executive Mark Palios says accepting the Project Big Picture proposals for football could be a case of 'giving away the long term for short term expediency'.