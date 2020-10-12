Global  
 

Fleetwood owner: Project Big Picture a game-changer

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
Fleetwood owner: Project Big Picture a game-changer

Fleetwood owner: Project Big Picture a game-changer

Andy Pilley, Fleetwood chairman and owner, called Project Big Picture 'positive' and 'a game-changer' and says the EFL 'cannot afford for it to be dismissed'


Project Big Picture ‘will destroy the game in this country’, says Nicola Palios

The Project Big Picture proposals have been likened to “someone offering you a million pounds but...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


'I don't think PBP is healthy for game' [Video]

'I don't think PBP is healthy for game'

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he is against the proposals of Project Big Picture.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
'Preston supports Project Big Picture' [Video]

'Preston supports Project Big Picture'

Preston's owner's representative Peter Risdale says the Championship club 'would welcome' new proposals outlined in Project Big Picture.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
'This would hand the top six clubs the keys to the game' [Video]

'This would hand the top six clubs the keys to the game'

Former FA Chief Executive Mark Palios says accepting the Project Big Picture proposals for football could be a case of 'giving away the long term for short term expediency'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK