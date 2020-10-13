Beshear Reports 643 New COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky: Highest Monday Yet

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 5 minutes ago

12's report of 643 new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state was the highest number of cases Kentucky had ever had on a Monday.

Kentucky governor andy beshear holding a*socially distanced -- covid-19 update on monday.

The governor continues to quarantine after potential exposure to the virus from a member of his security team.

Beshear says he and his family are feeling fine and are handling the quarantine well.

On monday the governor talked about working from home.

29:59:-30:28 "-- the largest challenges of doing maybe the amount of time i spent in seat today staring a screen -- i had one of the busiest mondays i've had in the last couple weeks we had a lot of work to do-- and i'm working i;m not taking any additional time,.

I'm working, i'm just having to do it like so many families are having to do-- remotely-- with kids bouncing in or out or a vacuum cleaner going-- it's going to be alright meanwhile -- dr. steven stack joined the update via web- cam in his office... he expressed concern over the rising numbers in kentucky... adding -- some patients are now seeing complications from the virus -- weeks after they thought they