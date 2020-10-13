Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beshear Reports 643 New COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky: Highest Monday Yet

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Beshear Reports 643 New COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky: Highest Monday Yet

Beshear Reports 643 New COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky: Highest Monday Yet

Gov.

Beshear said Oct.

12's report of 643 new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state was the highest number of cases Kentucky had ever had on a Monday.

Kentucky governor andy beshear holding a*socially distanced -- covid-19 update on monday.

The governor continues to quarantine after potential exposure to the virus from a member of his security team.

Beshear says he and his family are feeling fine and are handling the quarantine well.

On monday the governor talked about working from home.

29:59:-30:28 "-- the largest challenges of doing maybe the amount of time i spent in seat today staring a screen -- i had one of the busiest mondays i've had in the last couple weeks we had a lot of work to do-- and i'm working i;m not taking any additional time,.

I'm working, i'm just having to do it like so many families are having to do-- remotely-- with kids bouncing in or out or a vacuum cleaner going-- it's going to be alright meanwhile -- dr. steven stack joined the update via web- cam in his office... he expressed concern over the rising numbers in kentucky... adding -- some patients are now seeing complications from the virus -- weeks after they thought they




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LEO90760076

LEO https://t.co/ehURuThqry This is what Trump is hidden from the people and it's going to go up people if we don't vot… https://t.co/r5xAyYr21s 7 hours ago

HealthKET

HealthKET RT @PubAffairsKET: In Monday’s COVID-19 update, Gov. Beshear reports 643 new cases, for a total of 80,930 cases. Of those, 672 are currentl… 16 hours ago

BestforKY

Matthew Ryan Best Gov. Beshear reports largest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported on a Monday https://t.co/Mi4JIcBHjU 16 hours ago

my44news

44News As Gov. Beshear delivered his COVID-19 update remotely after his potential exposure to the virus, he said the Blueg… https://t.co/YrMJo0MglQ 17 hours ago

PubAffairsKET

KET Public Affairs In Monday’s COVID-19 update, Gov. Beshear reports 643 new cases, for a total of 80,930 cases. Of those, 672 are cur… https://t.co/ND7rwGLpaD 18 hours ago

mayorisaac

Teresa Isaac RT @PubAffairsKET: In Sunday’s COVID-19 update, Gov. Beshear’s office reports 852 new cases, including 90 school-age children. There are 3… 2 days ago

WPSDLocal6

WPSD Local 6 With 7,675 new COVID-19 cases this week, Kentucky has again marked a new one-week high for coronavirus in the state… https://t.co/TElWdmDcd9 2 days ago

PubAffairsKET

KET Public Affairs In Sunday’s COVID-19 update, Gov. Beshear’s office reports 852 new cases, including 90 school-age children. There a… https://t.co/jfLPfeFNe2 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

CBI team reaches Hathras crime spot, Victims's brother brought to site|Oneindia News [Video]

CBI team reaches Hathras crime spot, Victims's brother brought to site|Oneindia News

The CBI team on Tuesday reached the crime spot where the 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. An advertisement by Titan Group's popular jewellery brand..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published
Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports 1,430 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports 1,430 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports 1,430 new COVID-19 cases

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:54Published
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies [Video]

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies

[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published