Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amy/Mitch Debate

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Amy/Mitch Debate
10132020_9am

To vote early by absentee or in person ... or wait and election ... and one of the biggest races on the ballot in kentucky.

Perhaps u.s. senate ... first and only debate between incumbent republican mitch mcconnell and democratic challenger amy mcgrath to/ ... both candidates keeping the peace hitting on a number of topic ... is monica harkins ... c1 3 coming up in this half hour of good morning kentucky... we look back on the sernate debate between senator mitch mcconnel and amy mcgrath.

Plus: the latest predicted coronavirus numbers from a trusted model.

And: we have what you need to know about this year's amazon prime day!

L3: good morning kentucky!

White tuesday, october 13, 2020 good morning kentucky!

I'm cody adams i'm erica bivens and thanks for joining us at a-b-c 36.

Now we want to check in




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com


Photos from the Scottsdale mayoral debate between David Ortega and Lisa Borowsky

The Arizona Republic hosts the debate between Scottsdale mayoral candidates David Ortega and Lisa...
azcentral.com - Published

RNC chairwoman calls commission "corrupt" for canceling second debate to "shield" Biden

(Natural News) Appearing on a recent episode of CBS‘ “Face the Nation,” Republican National...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock: Looser lockdown threatens the NHS [Video]

Hancock: Looser lockdown threatens the NHS

Matt Hancock has dismissed calls for an immediate resumption of 'life as normal' as debate on COVID begins in the House of Commons.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:56Published
Senate Debate [Video]

Senate Debate

10132020_5:30

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief [Video]

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief

During the only debate with his Democratic challenger, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled when confronted with the Senate’s inaction on additional coronavirus relief.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published