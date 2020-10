Young adults staying away from alcohol more than 20 years ago

Researchers from the University of Michigan and Texas State University have found that the number of adults aged 18-22 in the U.S. who abstained from booze increased from 20 to 28 per cent between 2002 and 2018 for those in college and 24 to 30 per cent for those not in school.

Furthermore, alcohol abuse among both groups decreased by around half.