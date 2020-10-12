Kim Jong-un tearfully thanked North Koreans, but why did he apologise|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Something very unusual happened in North Korea as the country's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives.

At a speech on Saturday during celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party, Kim thanked thousands of gathered troops for responding to recent damaging storms and for helping to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In video footage edited and released by the state television station, Kim appeared tearful and at one point seemed to choke up.

Kim said he was grateful that not a single North Korean had been infected with the virus, a claim that has been suspected by many #KimJongUn #NorthKorea #Coronavirus


