The confirmation hearings for supreme court nominee amy coney barrett began this morning.

And we have more information on that shooting in broad daylight in downtown chattanooga that sent 3 small children to the hospital.

Good evening.

I'm andrew harrison.

And i'm emily cassulo.

The high stakes confirmation hearing for supreme court nominee amy coney barrett is underway on capitol hill.

If confirmed, she would expand the high court's conservative majority, to six to three.

Democrats object to holding the hearings so close to the election, but there is not a lot they can do.

Natalie brand reports from capitol hill.

Supreme court nominee amy coney barrett credited the late conservative justice antonin scalia a mentor for whom she clerked -- with shaping her judicial philosophy.

Courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life.

Judiciary committee chairman lindsey graham defended his party's decision to fast track her confirmation.

There's never been a situation where you had the president of one party and the senate of another, where the nominee of the replacement was made in an election year.

But democrats say with millions of votes already cast .

The vacancy shouldn't be filled until the election is decided, especially with the future of the affordable care act, abortion rights and the election itself at stake.

President trump has made it clear he wants another of his appointees on the supreme court because he anticipates court challenges over the vote most committee members attended in person, but some participated virtually..

Including senator thom tillis-one of two committee members recently diagnosed with the coronavirus.

During her opening statement barrett..a federal judge and law school professor also praised the late justice ruth bader ginsburg despite very different ideologies.

I have been nominated to fill justice ginsburg's seat but no one will ever take her place.

I will be forever grateful for the path she marked.

" roe v wade has got to go" judge barrett's supporters rallied outside the supreme court as the hearing got underway -- let the people decide -- while those opposed to her nomination protested in front of the senate office building.

Natalie brand, cbs news capitol hill.

If confirmed, the mother of seven would be the first mother of school-aged children to sit on the high court.

Three small children are injured in a shooting.

Chattanooga police believe they were targeted.

It happened yesterday morning around 11.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 200 west 8th street.

They found several shell casings on the road.

They were soon notified that three victims had arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims are children ages 2, 4, and 9.

Chattanooga mayor andy berke released a statement on the incident.

He says: "i am appalled that anyone would open fire into a vehicle with three innocent, young children in it.

I know i speak for everyone in chattanooga when i say this level of violence is totally unacceptable and must end."

Reports suggest that all three victims were in a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

No official update on their conditions.

Manchester tennessee mayor lonnie norman has died after contracting covid-19.

According to sources in middle tennessee, norman was hospitalized early this month.

He died today.

Norman was re-elected to his 3rd term last august.

Former bradley and current lake forest assistant softball coach hubert conley jr. died friday during a trip to florida.

That's according to the cleveland daily banner.

It's the second time in less than four months the bear family has dealt with the untimely passing of a coach.

The 49-year-old got caught in a rip current about 5 miles east of pensacola beach.

The bear family also lost head golf coach don burke in mid-june, after a short illness.

The bradley county school district issued a statement, saying, quote, "bradley county schools is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of hubert conley.

He was a fixture and role model on the softball field and a pillar in the community.

His contagious spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him."

Eric mcreynolds pleaded guilty today to charges related the 20-13 homicide of edward glenn.

That happened january 10th, of that year on o-rear street in chattanooga.

Assistant district attorney andrew coyle said mcreynolds pleaded guilty to facilitation of especially aggravated robbery and facilitation of second degree murder.

In approving the plea agreement, judge tom greenholtz sentenced mcreynolds to eight years in prison for each count, to be served concurrently.

According to the tennessee bureau of investigation, drug overdoses are spiking in hamilton county this year.

More the 250 people overdosed in hamilton county between janurary and september of 2019.

In 20-20, that number has nearly doubled.

Erlanger behavioral health hospital believes mental health issues and drug abuse tend to coexist.

Every demographic is impacted.

"i think it cuts across all genders and all races.

I think what you see the most is the older folks who prescribers tend to not want to take off the drugs they've been on for a long time.

Then the younger category, you know anything 17,18 to 28,29, where methamphetamine is a huge problem now.

According to tbi, more than 800 meth labs are in operation at any given time in tennessee.

A drive through flu vaccine clinic is up and running, for folks 18 and over, at the alstom plant on riverfront parkway.

That's until wednesday.

It's free while supplies last, and you don't even need an appointment.

The alstom drive-through is open from 1:30 unitl 5 in the afternoon.

You will need to wear a face mask.

"we recommend that anyone six months and older do get the flu vaccine unless you do have any kind of contra indications.

But again, we're only offering the flu vaccine here for anyone ages 18 and older."

People ages 6 months to 17 years, can also get free flu shots at the sequoyah health center on ridge trail road and the pediatric center located on 3rd street.

But they will need to schedule an appointment before hand.

Mckamey animal center is giving you the chance to take a furry friend home for free during an adoption event this thursday.

This event will be regulated by covid guidelines.

Potential new pet owners will be required to have their temperature taken,wear mask, and socially distance themselves.

The adoption process only takes about an hour and provides relief for the large number of animals being taken in.

We want to get as many animals as we canout of the building.we had an event like this last year and we adopted out 120 animals.

Of course we didn't have covid last year andit was an open event where people could come in and they could wander around the building and look at animals.

So, it's going to be a little bit more scripted.

The adoption event will last from 11 a-m to six 30 p-m.

Now, from the epb fiberoptics weather center, your storm team 12, 24 hour forecast.

