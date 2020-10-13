Global  
 

Creating Complex Horror In Narrative Games Like Amnesia: Rebirth & Soma

Video Credit: Ars Technica
Today Ars Technica takes you inside the mind of Frictional Games co-founder Thomas Grip to dissect the philosophy behind their critically-acclaimed horror games.

From 2010’s Amnesia: The Dark Descent to 2015’s Soma and continuing with the upcoming Amnesia: Rebirth, Thomas and his colleagues have worked to elevate horror gaming from a sequence of jumpscares into something much more terrifying.

By directing their focus into a complex narrative, and bringing menacingly interactive environments to life, Thomas and Frictional Games prove that nothing scares players like immersion in a story.


