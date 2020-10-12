Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots.
President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the virus.
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a constitutional right to abortion.