Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots.

Senators set to question Amy Coney Barrett as Democrats paint nominee as a threat to health care

 Senators on Tuesday begin round one of questioning Judge Amy Coney Barrett in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. The day before, Democrats made it clear..
CBS News

How the FBI took down Russian spies posing as Americans

 For a decade, the FBI monitored a network of Russian spies masquerading as normal American families in an investigation called "Operation Ghost Stories."
CBS News

Trump made it hard for me to protect America. How could I vote for him again? How could anyone?

 My job was to keep Americans safe and Trump was my biggest obstacle. He ignored white nationalist violence, ignored COVID-19, and nearly started a war.
USATODAY.com

Racism turned their neighborhood into 'Cancer Alley.' Now they're dying from COVID-19.

 Americans living in "Cancer Alley" suffer from high rates of cancer. In this six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return [Video]

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the virus.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:04Published

California election officials clash with GOP over unofficial ballot boxes

 A battle is brewing in California over unofficial ballot boxes set up by the Republican Party. These boxes have been seen in at least three counties, including..
CBS News

Mitch McConnell's Hungry Games: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., can sure move fast when he wants to.
USATODAY.com

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided [Video]

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:46Published

Several Senate seats on the line in election, South Carolina Democrat raises record $57 million

 Early voters are already heading to the polls, and will help decide a series of important U.S. Senate races. Ed O'Keefe reports on some of those races with just..
CBS News

