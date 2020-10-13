Melbourne life during coronavirus: your photos of the highs and lows of 2020 – video

Global  
 

There will be, for most of us living in Melbourne, no holiday snaps to memorialise this year.

No big weddings.

No gathering of old friends at the comedy festival.

Instead our lives, for much of the past six months, have been spent inside our homes and nodding politely to our neighbours on the same daily walk.

Empty streets, dogs in masks, homemade spaghetti and cars covered in cobwebs were just some of the many images Guardian Australia received from readers in Melbourne when we asked for photos that have captured their experience of the pandemic.


