Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim meets king in challenge for leadership
Anwar says he has necessary support as government battles public anger over resurgence of COVID-19.
Malaysia’s ruling coalition wins Sabah in boost for PM MuhyiddinVictory in Sabah state likely to strengthen prime minister’s position as he faces leadership challenge by Anwar Ibrahim.
Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim seeks to replace PMThe opposition leader says he has gathered enough support in parliament to remove Muhyiddin Yassin and form a new government.