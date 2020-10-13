AISITIN TPU Protective Heavy Duty Cover Case for Nintendo Switch

We know, it’s been forever since most of us have traveled anywhere, let alone on a plane or in the car for an extended road trip, but if/when things normalize, whatever that will mean, how will you take care of your island in Animal Crossing when on vacation?

You’ll bring your Switch with you.

And when you do, you’ll want to take care of it, so you’ll need a case, like this one.

Not only will this case help protect your switch if you happen to drop it, it also has a built in screen protector.

Worry about tending to your island, building bridges, and catching fish in Animal Crossing.

Don’t worry about protecting your Switch.https://amzn.to/2SHzFZaAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Pricing and availability is subject to change.