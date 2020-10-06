Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IMF sees less severe global contraction

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
IMF sees less severe global contraction

IMF sees less severe global contraction

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said forecasts for the global economy were "somewhat less dire" as wealthy countries and China rebounded more quickly than expected from coronavirus lockdowns but warned that the outlook was worsening for many emerging markets.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

International Monetary Fund International Monetary Fund International financial institution

Africa 'needs $1.2tn' to recover coronavirus losses

 The economic damage caused by coronavirus leaves the continent with a big repair bill, the IMF says.
BBC News
Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines [Video]

Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines

From the Union government lifting restrictions on the export of N-95/FFP2 face masks, to India ranking fourth in a survey of public perception regarding response to the pandemic - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 outbreak. The central government released guidelines for gatherings as festival season approaches. The standard operating procedure involves mandatory use of masks, social distancing and CCTVs at event sites to monitor compliance. Event premises are also expected to have isolation rooms in case an infected person is found. The Drugs Controller General of India has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to file a revised protocol to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the country. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said that the economic downturn caused by the pandemic was not as bad as originally feared, thanks to government spending measures. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published

Fred Katayama journalist

U.S. stocks rise as stimulus talks continue [Video]

U.S. stocks rise as stimulus talks continue

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday and registered gains for the week as optimism over more federal fiscal aid grew. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published
Time to make tactical moves: advisor [Video]

Time to make tactical moves: advisor

Washington Crossing's Chad Morganlander sees only modest returns ahead for stocks and bonds. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which sectors investors should overweight and underweight to maximize their future returns.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:30Published
Investors' bets on a Democratic sweep grow [Video]

Investors' bets on a Democratic sweep grow

[NFA] Despite the skepticism about opinion polls after Trump's surprise win in 2016, investors have since increased bets that the Democrat will have a clearcut victory. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

IMF Says Global Economic Contraction To Be Less Severe Than Feared Earlier

Global economy is set to contract less severely than feared initially, due to better-than-expected...
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this

Thomas_Haugaard

Thomas Haugaard RT @Schuldensuehner: #IMF sees less severe global contraction but worsening outlook. Fund projects 4.4% contraction in 2020 after 5.2% seen… 5 minutes ago

US__News

United States News IMF sees less severe global contraction but trouble in emerging markets https://t.co/o3anopfPuA 5 minutes ago

chikey64561368

chikey RT @Ajay_Bagga: #IMF sees global economy contracting 4.4% in 2020, a less severe downturn than forecast in June. The revision reflects bett… 15 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice IMF sees less severe global contraction but worsening outlook for many emerging markets https://t.co/46UT8XxJNz #news 18 minutes ago

marketst0day

Markets Today IMF sees less severe global contraction but worsening outlook for many emerging markets https://t.co/QGSa40udnM https://t.co/xSgXJYqCrI 27 minutes ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 IMF sees less severe global contraction but trouble in emerging markets https://t.co/JBTckPBuFG via @Reuters https://t.co/ViQ1TEgSNh 28 minutes ago

caomse1

Macroeconomia y Tendencias RT @MRazonar: "IMF sees less severe global contraction but trouble in emerging markets." Reuters. Mientras tanto el indice de EEM. https:/… 28 minutes ago

monkey1612

Martin Musengezi RT @ReutersBiz: IMF sees less severe global contraction but worsening outlook for many emerging markets https://t.co/KRJj6zgJL4 https://t.c… 37 minutes ago