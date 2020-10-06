IMF sees less severe global contraction

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said forecasts for the global economy were "somewhat less dire" as wealthy countries and China rebounded more quickly than expected from coronavirus lockdowns but warned that the outlook was worsening for many emerging markets.



