Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:42s
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation that George Floyd's death was 'very, very personal' for her family, noting that she has two black children.


