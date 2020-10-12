Amy Coney Barrett Faces Questions On Day 2 Of Senate Hearings
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is facing questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for the second day of her confirmation hearings.
Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's deathPresident Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation that George Floyd's death was 'very, very personal' for her family, noting that she has..
Amy Coney Barrett Answers Questions At Supreme Court Nomination HearingsPresident Trump's nominee was immediately grilled on her views on abortion and the Affordable Care Act. CBS2's Skyler Henry reports
Amy Coney Barrett Uses Term Offensive To LGBTQ CommunitySupreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett twice said “sexual preference” instead of “sexual orientation” when referring to the LGBTQ community, a term that suggests sexuality is a choice.