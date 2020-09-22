Reggie Bush: Drew Brees showed his fire & willed Saints to comeback win over Chargers | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Chargers held a 20-to-3 lead over the New Orleans Saints last night, but New Orleans rallied back in the second half to come out with a 30-27 victory in overtime.

Justin Herbert became the first rookie to throw for 4 touchdowns on Monday Night Football, and also finished with a 74 QBR as opposed to Drew Brees only getting a 66.

Hear what Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Reggie Bush have to say about the Saints' comeback win.