Brian Westbrook: Cowboys can win NFC East with roster strength & scheduling, despite Dak injury | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brian Westbrook joins the show to discuss if the the Dallas Cowboys are still the favorites to win the NFC East despite the injury of Dak Prescott.

Westbrook feels they are still the favorites due to their current roster supporting the backup quarterback, Andy Dalton, and their game scheduling for the remainder of the season.