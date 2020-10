Hundreds of new boats carrying migrants reach Canary Islands Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published 1 week ago Hundreds of new boats carrying migrants reach Canary Islands At least 1,000 migrants have landed in the Canary Islands over the past week and the Red Cross says the Spanish islands haven't seen numbers like that since 2006. 0

