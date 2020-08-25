Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery

Robert Pattinson is an A-List Hollywood star. Business Insider is dishing on some fun facts about the actor that even his biggest fans may not know. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" was the actor's first major film. There's an asteroid named after the movie star. He doesn't like his popular nickname "R-Patz." Pattinson actor has admitted that he's not the best driver. The star said that he's always wanted to be a rapper.
Production on director Matt Reeves's The Batman has been temporarily paused again. Vanity Fair is reporting that actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes just days into production resuming for the highly anticipated Batman film. The film was paused for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. would not reveal which individual on set had contracted the virus.
"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?" Kravitz and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993 and are the parents of actress Zoë Kravitz. "I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work -- it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera," he added.
confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.
