barr fop and rally

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Congressman andy barr joined fayette county republicans this morning in lexington for an early voting rally, where barr encouraged republicans to get out and vote early in person to avoid lines on election day.

He also told them, if they feel more comfortable voting in person on election day, then they of course should do that.

Barr says he wishes there were more polling locations and commends the secretary of state for pushing to have more locations.

He says anyone can vote at any of the 8 polling locations in lexington.