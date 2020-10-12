mcgrath votes

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
senate candidate

Candidate amy mcgrath made it out to her local polling location early this morning.

She stopped by a nearby location to speak with supporters and encourage them to vote.

She says at this point... kentuckians know what changes need to be made so the only thing left to do is to head to a polling location.

If she wins... the first issue she says she would want to bring up in washington is the pandemic.

Mcgrath:"coronavirus aid.

I mean that's the most important thing right now.

It's the most important thing to get fone for our country.

It's not a left thing or a right thing, it's not a blue or a red thing, it's the right thing to do, period."

Although she supports mail in balloting... she says she understands why people want to vote inon.

Mcgrath says this election is not about amy mcgrath or about mitch mcconnell... it's about kentucky.




