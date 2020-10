Jimmy Kimmel Remembers Regis Philbin Ahead Of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' Premiere

Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?," and this season it's all about first responders and celebrities hoping to win money for their favourite charities.

Ahead of the premiere, Kimmel reflects on Regis Philbin's legacy on the game show.