Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snoop Dogg joins Skip and Shannon to celebrate LeBron, Lakers' championship win, predicts 2 more titles | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:57s - Published
Snoop Dogg joins Skip and Shannon to celebrate LeBron, Lakers' championship win, predicts 2 more titles | UNDISPUTED

Snoop Dogg joins Skip and Shannon to celebrate LeBron, Lakers' championship win, predicts 2 more titles | UNDISPUTED

Snoop Dogg joins today's show to celebrate LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship title win.

Snoop talks Lakers road to the title from the Denver Nuggets, Skip's Los Angeles Clippers and gives props to the Miami Heat.

Plus, Snoop predicts the Lakers will win 2 more titles with LeBron and Anthony Davis.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Snoop Dogg joins Skip and Shannon to celebrate LeBron, Lakers' championship win, predicts 2 more titles | UNDISPUTED

Snoop Dogg joins Skip and Shannon to celebrate LeBron, Lakers' championship win, predicts 2 more titles | UNDISPUTED Snoop Dogg joins today's show to celebrate LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship...
FOX Sports - Published

Skip Bayless: LeBron’s 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: LeBron’s 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED LeBron James is a win away from his 4th title and potentially 4th Finals MVP as well. While still...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe predicts LeBron's Lakers win 2 more NBA Titles | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe predicts LeBron's Lakers win 2 more NBA Titles | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are celebrating their first title in 10 years, but according to our friend Chris Haynes, LeBron James reportedly told Anthony Davis 'we’ve got more work to do' if the duo wants..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:06Published
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Lil Wayne & More React To Los Angeles Lakers Winning Championship [Video]

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Lil Wayne & More React To Los Angeles Lakers Winning Championship

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:02Published
Dozens Arrested, Businesses Vandalized After Lakers Celebrations Turn Violent [Video]

Dozens Arrested, Businesses Vandalized After Lakers Celebrations Turn Violent

More than 75 people were arrested after celebrations over the Los Angeles Lakers' 17th title turned violent Sunday night in downtown L.A., with revelers vandalizing multiple businesses in the area.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:06Published