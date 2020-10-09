Snoop Dogg joins Skip and Shannon to celebrate LeBron, Lakers' championship win, predicts 2 more titles | UNDISPUTED

Snoop Dogg joins today's show to celebrate LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship title win.

Snoop talks Lakers road to the title from the Denver Nuggets, Skip's Los Angeles Clippers and gives props to the Miami Heat.

Plus, Snoop predicts the Lakers will win 2 more titles with LeBron and Anthony Davis.