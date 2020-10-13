Get fired up in the kitchen with this culinary torch that’s up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day

Get fancy in the kitchen and fire up your food with this culinary torch.

You can make smores, crème brûlée and even use it to solder jewelry!

Find it on sale on October 13th and 14th during Amazon Prime Day.

Get yours here: https://amzn.to/2SN8tbP Not an Amazon Prime member?

Don’t worry, it’s not too late!

Sign up here: https://amzn.to/3dkjtXt Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.