Gov. Charlie Baker: Safe Thanksgiving Plans Will Need To Be Discussed
Charlie Baker says young people who are asymptomatic are a large part of the coronavirus spread.
Baker cautions residents about household spread of COVID-19Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to continue to practice coronavirus safety measures as cooler weather settles in and residents begin spending more time inside.
Gov. Charlie Baker Gives Update On Coronavirus In MassachusettsGov. Charlie Baker compared where the state is today to where it was when coronavirus peaked in the spring.
Gov. Baker: Remain Vigilant Against Coronavirus In 'Informal Settings'Gov. Charlie Baker says if you've been near people who were not wearing masks, take advantage of widespread coronavirus testing.