TN AG warns of scammers who claim to have extra asphalt to pave your driveway Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:58s - Published 1 week ago TN AG warns of scammers who claim to have extra asphalt to pave your driveway The Tennessee Attorney General's Office warns of a driveway paving scam where scammers come to your door and claim to have leftover asphalt from another job that they will use on your driveway and save you money. 0

