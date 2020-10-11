Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southgate 'needs time' to study Project Big Picture plans

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Southgate 'needs time' to study Project Big Picture plans

Southgate 'needs time' to study Project Big Picture plans

Gareth Southgate says he has had minimal opportunity to study the details of Project Big Picture while on "intense" camp with England.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Project Big Picture Q&A - Full breakdown of the plan for Premier League

Project Big Picture Q&A - Full breakdown of the plan for Premier League The Premier League is set for a radical overhaul of its governance after plans, which are said to be...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

McAnuff positive over Big Picture plans [Video]

McAnuff positive over Big Picture plans

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff talks about the positives of the Project Big Picture proposals.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published
Rochdale chief questions Project Big Picture [Video]

Rochdale chief questions Project Big Picture

Rochdale chief executive David Bottomley feels the proposed 'Project Big Picture' plans raise more questions than answers.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published
Culture Secretary criticises overhaul plans for English top-flight [Video]

Culture Secretary criticises overhaul plans for English top-flight

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says he could look into fan-led governance ofEnglish football after plans were unveiled to overhaul the league system inProject Big Picture.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published