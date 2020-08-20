Apple launches new iPhone 12 with 5G
Apple CEO
Tim Cook unveils the new Apple iPhone 12 with 5G.
The phone featuresa new display technology, 'ceramic shield', which has four times better dropperformance.
Another new feature is 'smart data mode' which helps save batterylife.
Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion Apple is now worth more than $2 trillion. The iPhone maker's stock hit the $2 trillion mark on Wednesday. The distinction makes it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone. According to CNN, Apple (AAPL) is currently trading on the market at nearly $470 a share. Apple's success has also launched CEO Tim Cook into the realm of billionaires.
