Sir Keir Starmer wants the national lockdown to run over half term

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to impose a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown across...

⚫️Paul Usher RT @Channel4News : "The government's plan simply isn't working. Another course is needed." Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for a "two… 2 minutes ago

Matthew Amroliwala RT @tnewtondunn : Big news. Keir Starmer calls on the PM to order an immediate 2 to 3 week 'circuit break' national lockdown - and offers La… 2 minutes ago

Bronwyn Curnow RT @gavinesler : Labour calls for a “circuit break.” None of this is easy but @Keir_Starmer at least talks human, doesn’t blather or tell us… 2 minutes ago

oldgroaner @TheNewEuropean Keir Starmer calls on the government to impose a nationwide 'circuit-breaker' lockdown to curb coro… https://t.co/tWHSmWQE4U 1 minute ago

Maxine Spencer I totally agree with Starmer on this point. Covid-19: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for circuit breaker https://t.co/EMCOtE5Xrb 55 seconds ago

Don't buy from China or EU, buy British BBC News - Covid-19: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for circuit breaker. What? 2 or 3 weeks? What would tha… https://t.co/zKHEJDhc4p 17 seconds ago