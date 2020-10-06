Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 713 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths Tuesday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
MSDH reports 713 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths Tuesday
Oct. 13, 2020

Health leaders reported 713 coronavirus cases in their latest report.

More than 105-thousand people got coronavirus since the state began reporting in mid-march the state also confirmed 14 deaths to include four in our viewing area .

One person died in the following counties: lee, lowndes, monroe and tishomingo in the past 8 months... more than 3 thousand people have died after contracting the virus..

Tens of thousands of people recovered from this virus,,, state health leaders believe more than 90 thousand people have recovered from the virus... the state only updates its presumed recoveries once a week... -




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Thailand logs 10 new Covid+ cases Tuesday

Thailand on Tuesday reported ten new coronavirus cases, including seven Thai nationals, raising the...
Bangkok Post - Published

Jordan- Syria confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 56 cases

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- The Health Ministry in Syria on Tuesday...
MENAFN.com - Published

US COVID-19 Deaths And Cases Continue To Rise

COVID-19 casualties and cases are on the rise for the third consecutive day in the United States. 714...
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this

kppitt1

Kristen Pittman RT @wtva9news: MSDH reports 713 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths Tuesday. https://t.co/F0Nx85AxDf 4 hours ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News MSDH reports 713 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths Tuesday. https://t.co/F0Nx85AxDf 4 hours ago

kppitt1

Kristen Pittman RT @wtva9news: MSDH reports 296 new coronavirus cases, 0 new deaths Monday. https://t.co/dcPOMFi9BG 1 day ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News MSDH reports 296 new coronavirus cases, 0 new deaths Monday. https://t.co/dcPOMFi9BG 1 day ago

EmilyWTVA

Emily Leonard WTVA RT @wtva9news: MSDH reports 862 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths Friday. https://t.co/DX1S4pdhRA 4 days ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News MSDH reports 862 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths Friday. https://t.co/DX1S4pdhRA 4 days ago

TanyaWTVA

Tanya Carter WTVA RT @wtva9news: MSDH reports 578 new coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths Thursday. https://t.co/Rk0iEDcRJh 5 days ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News MSDH reports 578 new coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths Thursday. https://t.co/Rk0iEDcRJh 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 1,342 New Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 1,342 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,342 new cases of Coronavirus and 16 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Covid: Centre briefs on re-infections, death in comorbid cases & recoveries [Video]

Covid: Centre briefs on re-infections, death in comorbid cases & recoveries

About 47 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:57Published
CBI team reaches Hathras crime spot, Victims's brother brought to site|Oneindia News [Video]

CBI team reaches Hathras crime spot, Victims's brother brought to site|Oneindia News

The CBI team on Tuesday reached the crime spot where the 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. An advertisement by Titan Group's popular jewellery brand..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published