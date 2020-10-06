MSDH reports 713 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths Tuesday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Health leaders reported 713 coronavirus cases in their latest report.

More than 105-thousand people got coronavirus since the state began reporting in mid-march the state also confirmed 14 deaths to include four in our viewing area .

One person died in the following counties: lee, lowndes, monroe and tishomingo in the past 8 months... more than 3 thousand people have died after contracting the virus..

Tens of thousands of people recovered from this virus,,, state health leaders believe more than 90 thousand people have recovered from the virus... the state only updates its presumed recoveries once a week... -