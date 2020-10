Savage: Macclesfield FC all about fans & community Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:06s - Published 2 minutes ago Savage: Macclesfield FC all about fans & community Macclesfield's new head of football Robbie Savage says the fans "have got their club back" following the news Macclesfield Town will relaunch as Macclesfield FC after local businessman Robert Smethurst acquired the assets of the club. 0

