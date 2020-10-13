Health-Ade’s Prime Day deal will give you $15 coupons for a 12-pack of Kombucha

For this year's Amazon Prime Day, Health-Ade is including a $15 coupon if you purchase a 12-pack of Kombucha.

Great deals on Amazon are going to be coming October 13th and 14th, so be sure to add this to your list.

And if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry, it’s never too late to sign up: https://amzn.to/2GgRQCB Shop for Health-Ade Kombucha here: https://amzn.to/313rawb Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.