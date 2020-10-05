Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

We know there are a lot of noise cancelling headphones on this list, but for good reason.

They are the single easiest item you can buy to make any kind of travelling experience better.

We’re talking flights, road trips, bus rides, literally everything, and almost every model of them is on sale today.

These Sony’s are usually two benjamins to pick up, and even at that price I’d say they’re worth it.

At the current price of $88?

They’re a no-brainer.

Be right back, we’re ordering some for ourselves.

