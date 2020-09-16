Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

Apple products rarely go on sale so this is a nice find if you’re in the market for a new laptop.

It has a 13.3-inch retina display and is available with 256GB (the sale price is for this version) or 512GB of SSD storage.https://amzn.to/3lL6y3EAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Pricing and availability is subject to change.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Latest MacBook Air drops to new Amazon all-time lows from $850

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB in all colors for *$849.99 shipped*. Price...
9to5Toys - Published

Best early Prime Day deals on 4K TVs, Apple, Amazon devices, more

*Our picks for the best early Prime Day deals:* · *BEST AMAZON DEVICE DEAL: *Echo Show 5 — save...
Mashable - Published

Take nearly $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air for a limited time

Amazon is taking *$99.01 off* various MacBook Air models, bringing the 512GB variant down to...
9to5Toys - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

iPad Air Coming in October 2020 [Video]

iPad Air Coming in October 2020

On September 15, Apple announced a new iPad Air during a virtual press conference. Business Insider reports the new iPad Air starts at $599 and will be available in October. Preorders will be available..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published