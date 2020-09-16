Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

Apple products rarely go on sale so this is a nice find if you’re in the market for a new laptop.

It has a 13.3-inch retina display and is available with 256GB (the sale price is for this version) or 512GB of SSD storage.https://amzn.to/3lL6y3EAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Pricing and availability is subject to change.