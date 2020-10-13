'What message does this send?': Zero Tory MPs show up for 'vital' debate on racism
Conservative MPs have been attacked for not turning up for a debate about racism towards people of east and south-east Asian heritage.
Labour MP Sarah Owen, who led the debate, said: “It sends a really, really damning message.” Kelly Tolhurst was the only Conservative to attend the debate – but this was in her capacity as a communities minister.