'What message does this send?': Zero Tory MPs show up for 'vital' debate on racism Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 days ago 'What message does this send?': Zero Tory MPs show up for 'vital' debate on racism Conservative MPs have been attacked for not turning up for a debate about racism towards people of east and south-east Asian heritage. Labour MP Sarah Owen, who led the debate, said: “It sends a really, really damning message.” Kelly Tolhurst was the only Conservative to attend the debate – but this was in her capacity as a communities minister. 0

