PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions.

MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote.

42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217.

