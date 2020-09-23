PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to impose a “circuit-breaker” lockdown lasting up to three weeks across England to bring thecoronavirus resurgence under control. He says the Government has "lost controlof the virus".
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said ministers "need to explain" why they "rejected" the advice of their own scientists after documents revealed Prime Minister Boris Johnson ignored a recommendation from SAGE for a "circuit-breaker" lockdown.
Boris Johnson and his ministers have arrived at the Foreign Office for their weekly cabinet meeting.
Tory former minister Sir Edward Leigh gets into Tory colleague VirginiaCrosbie's personal space during a discussion on remote voting in the House ofCommons. Leigh said it was “absurd” that MPs packed into the lobbies to voteand suggested more pass readers be installed throughout the parliamentaryestate. He said: “When it comes to the safety of members, I agree this iscompletely absurd what we’re doing. “Here we are totally socially distanced.I’m not allowed to go just one step further to my colleague…” He then edgedtoward Tory MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) who recoiled out of his way. SirEdward added: “And then we wander through this lobby and we’re all crowdedwe’re all chatting to each other. “Is it beyond the bounds of possibility thatwe could perhaps have another voting terminal in that lobby or we could havevoting terminal out there (gestures to Central Lobby) or we could have avoting terminal in Westminster Hall, or we could even have one in PortcullisHouse?”
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed West Bengal government and police action against party members during 'Nabanna Chalo' rally in Kolkata. It is noted that West Bengal Police has registered case against BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh and others for unlawful assembly and violation of the COVID-19 restrictions at 'Nabanna Chalo' rally on October 08. While reacting on this, Vijayvargiya said "Will move to court against the police." Vijayvargiya also hits out at the police personnel for beating his PSO (Private Security Officer) Balwant Singh. West Bengal police has also seized Balwant Singh rifle and filed a case against him.
Mark Gregory arrived home today in Weston-Super-Mare after spending six months battling Covid-19. During his time in hospital he was put into a coma for four weeks and had to learn how to walk and use his arms again.
Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-break" lockdown in England in an effort to bring coronavirus cases down. Speaking at a press conference, the Labour leader claimed government has "lost control of the virus".
Career Coach Cathryn Patterson joins the podcast to talk about the best ways to put yourself into position to get a job in 2020. From perfecting your resume to the right things to say during an interview, Cathryn covers the bases and answers viewer questions during out talk which was recorded during a Facebook live session.