Blue Origin rocket launches with NASA moon-landing technology

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, carrying NASA's lunar landing sensor demo, successfully launched into space and returned to West Texas on Tuesday.


Blue Origin Blue Origin American privately-funded aerospace developer and manufacturer

Blue Origin chalks up 13th successful test flight

 Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is ramping up to begin launching paying customers.
CBS News

Watch Blue Origin launch and land a New Shepard rocket on its seventh trip to space

 This morning, Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is set to conduct another test launch of its New Shepard rocket, a reusable vehicle designed to take paying..
The Verge

NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government

US and seven other countries sign NASA’s Artemis Accords to set rules for exploring the Moon

 An artistic rendering of humans exploring the Moon. | Image: NASA

Today, NASA announced that eight countries — including the United States — have..
The Verge
ISS crew says air leak is not dangerous, will be fixed [Video]

ISS crew says air leak is not dangerous, will be fixed

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos held a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday (October 13), hours before being launched to the International Space Station. Ryzhikov said that the reported air leak on the station does not present danger and is planned to be fixed during his watch on the station.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Earth’s next mini-moon might be space junk from the 1960s

 A Centaur rocket sends NASA’s Surveyor 1 mission to the Moon in 1966. A few months later, a similar Centaur rocket would launch Surveyor 2. Researchers think..
The Verge

New Shepard New Shepard Rocket developed by Blue Origin


West Texas West Texas Region in Texas, United States

Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, is about to launch a rocket into space to test NASA's new moon-landing technologies

NASA gave Blue Origin $3 million to test technology that may make it possible to land on parts of the...
Business Insider - Published

Bezos's Blue Origin Launches Moon Rocket for NASA

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space company launched a New Shepard rocket for a seventh time from a remote...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •The Verge


NASA moon-landing tech hitches ride to space on Bezos rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company launched a New Shepard rocket...
SeattlePI.com - Published


NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla [Video]

NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

United States of America's Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft, named after Astronaut Kalpana Chawla was launched from National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Wallops Flight Facility. The..

SpaceX launches latest satelite mission [Video]

SpaceX launches latest satelite mission

This morning SpaceX launched its latest satellite mission. The company's Falcon-9 rocket successfully lifted-off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with 60 starlink satellites on board.

NASA's 450,000-gallon water fountain [Video]

NASA's 450,000-gallon water fountain

You are looking at about 450,000 gallons of water, going up 100 feet in the air. NASA uses this system to reduce extreme heat and energy generated by a rocket launch. This specifically is the Ignition..

