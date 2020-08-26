Blue Origin rocket launches with NASA moon-landing technology
Blue Origin rocket launches with NASA moon-landing technology
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, carrying NASA's lunar landing sensor demo, successfully launched into space and returned to West Texas on Tuesday.
