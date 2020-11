Amy Winehouse’s dad believes his late daughter visits him in his dreams, as he says he finds her presence "comforting".



Related videos from verified sources Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Amy Winehouse in a biopic



Even though she was just seven years old when Winehouse passed away in 2011 at the age of 27, Brown wants to portray the late singer on the big screen. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on October 2, 2020 Amy Winehouse Foundation and 'Sno Babies' Brings Attention to Youth Addiction



In partnership with the film "Sno Babies," the Amy Winehouse Foundation is drawing attention to the opioid crisis. Mitch Winehouse, the father of the late pop star and co-founder of the foundation,.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 04:06 Published on September 29, 2020