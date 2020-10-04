Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths.

- the statewide total stands at - 105 thousand - 941 confirmed- cases and 3 thousand- 115 - deaths.

- hancock county now has 701 case- and 27 deaths.- harrison county is now at 4,471- - - - total cases and now 80 deaths.- jackson county has 4,083 cases,- and 74 deaths.- stone county is now at 424 case- - - - and 14 deaths.

George county ha- 896 total cases and 16 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 1,023 total cases and still