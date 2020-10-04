Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Mississippi State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths

Mississippi State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 713 new coronavirus cases monda- and 14 new- deaths, including one new death- in harrison and hancock - counties.

- the statewide total stands at - 105 thousand - 941 confirmed- cases and 3 thousand- 115 - deaths.

- hancock county now has 701 case- and 27 deaths.- harrison county is now at 4,471- - - - total cases and now 80 deaths.- jackson county has 4,083 cases,- and 74 deaths.- stone county is now at 424 case- - - - and 14 deaths.

George county ha- 896 total cases and 16 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 1,023 total cases and still




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally crosses 3-lakh mark with record 3,631 new cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally crossed the 3-lakh mark on Tuesday as the state reported the highest...
IndiaTimes - Published

Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

Victoria has recorded nine new coronavirus cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, as Melbourne's...
SBS - Published

West Bengal logs record 3,591 Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths

The Covid-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 2,91,194 on Saturday after the state reported the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu



Tweets about this

LHCBMatt

Matt Thompson RT @meridianstar: The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 713 COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday.  https://t.co/ZUkinj… 1 hour ago

meridianstar

Meridian Star The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 713 COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday.  https://t.co/ZUkinjP1Jw 2 hours ago

YouMentally

YouAreMentallyHandicapped @MarkHutch1965 @NotThat_JHud There have been 105,228 COVID-19 cases and 3,101 coronavirus-related deaths since the… https://t.co/t24xOXZ2QC 6 hours ago

hburgamerican

Hattiesburg American Rapid testing can return results in 15 minutes, but it's unclear how accurate they will be, said State Health Offic… https://t.co/3uZKvNkuu7 17 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Mississippi State Department of Health report 296 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths https://t.co/aARsqwYk9C 1 day ago

DJRiter

DJC RT @DJournalnow: While @msdh has reported data on its website since late August about how many school-related cases there are for each coun… 1 day ago

DJournalnow

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal While @msdh has reported data on its website since late August about how many school-related cases there are for ea… https://t.co/NZS0aBmT9j 1 day ago

CecilBrown18

Cecil Brown RT @meridianstar: The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 957 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths Saturday. https://t.co/DL… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

ISDH: 35 new COVID-19 cases in Tippecanoe County [Video]

ISDH: 35 new COVID-19 cases in Tippecanoe County

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, October 13, that 1,569 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Credit: WLFIPublished
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 1,342 New Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 1,342 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,342 new cases of Coronavirus and 16 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK sees deaths rise by 143 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK sees deaths rise by 143

The Government said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 17,234lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 634,920.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published