Apple Ditching The Headphones And Charger For Its Newest iPhone Lineup Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 minutes ago Apple Ditching The Headphones And Charger For Its Newest iPhone Lineup If you need a new iPhone charger or earbuds for your new phone, you need to purchase them separately. In a move to cut down waste, Apple says neither will be included once it ships its newest lineup of iPhones. Katie Johnston reports. 0

