Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sinh Sinh is famous for its Chinese BBQ!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Sinh Sinh is famous for its Chinese BBQ!

Sinh Sinh is famous for its Chinese BBQ!

Houston’s Asiatown is known for its incredible food.

But few places are as iconic as Sinh Sinh.

The family-owned Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant has been around for several decades and serves Chinese BBQ.

Diners love the juicy roast duck and crispy-skinned roast pork.

Sinh Sinh also offers live seafood, like king crab and spot prawns, that you can order straight from the tank.

Sinh Sinh is a family affair with multiple generations working to keep the beloved restaurant running.

If you would like to learn more about Sinh Sinh, visit sinh-sinh.com.

Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.

Stream Sinh Sinh is famous for its Chinese BBQ!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this