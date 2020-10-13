Sinh Sinh is famous for its Chinese BBQ!
Houston’s Asiatown is known for its incredible food.
But few places are as iconic as Sinh Sinh.
The family-owned Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant has been around for several decades and serves Chinese BBQ.
Diners love the juicy roast duck and crispy-skinned roast pork.
Sinh Sinh also offers live seafood, like king crab and spot prawns, that you can order straight from the tank.
Sinh Sinh is a family affair with multiple generations working to keep the beloved restaurant running.
If you would like to learn more about Sinh Sinh, visit sinh-sinh.com.
