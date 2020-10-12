Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barrett owns a gun, but says she will rule 'fairly' on issue

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Barrett owns a gun, but says she will rule 'fairly' on issue

Barrett owns a gun, but says she will rule 'fairly' on issue

Republican Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Tuesday asked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett if she owned a gun and she responded with 'we do own a gun' and added that she'd rule 'fairly' on a case about gun rights.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Supreme Court: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett batted back Democrats' sceptical questions on abortion, gun rights and election disputes in lively Senate confirmation..
New Zealand Herald

Barrett says she would not be ‘used as a pawn’ to decide potential election case, but refuses to say if she’d recuse herself.

 The judge also insisted that she is “not on a mission” to destroy the health care law.
NYTimes.com
Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing [Video]

Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse used his entire allotted time during Tuesday's confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to detail what he called a Republican party "scheme" to deploy dark money in an effort to appoint conservative judges.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

Senator reveals how Trump picked Amy Coney Barrett to dump Obamacare, gay rights and abortion

 Senator Sheldon Whitehouse used all 30 minutes of his time at Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday to reveal how Donald..
WorldNews

Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his SCOTUS nominee

 Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham announced late Saturday that confirmation hearings would begin on October 12.
CBS News

Senator Graham's opening statement at Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

 In his opening statement at Monday's confirmation hearing, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Judge Amy Coney Barrett is highly qualified..
CBS News
REPLAY - US Supreme Court hearing: Republican Senator Graham makes opening statement [Video]

REPLAY - US Supreme Court hearing: Republican Senator Graham makes opening statement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 12:22Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Airing private WhatsApp messages of accused is dangerous: Government in Supreme Court

 Days after Chief Justice S A Bobde flagged the misuse of freedom of speech, attorney general K K Venugopal on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that there was an..
IndiaTimes

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Energized Texans head to polls amid pandemic

 Even as COVID-19 rages on, Texas voters will head to the polls. Democrats and Republicans alike say they'll risk exposure to the coronavirus to make their votes..
USATODAY.com

Suspects in Michigan kidnap plot also weighed targeting Virginia governor: FBI

 (Reuters) - Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and..
WorldNews

Mitt Romney reprimands Trump, Democrats for 'vile' and 'hate-filled' politics

 Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, directly criticized President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
USATODAY.com
Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots [Video]

Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this