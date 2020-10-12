Barrett owns a gun, but says she will rule 'fairly' on issue

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins



[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

