Barrett owns a gun, but says she will rule 'fairly' on issue

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse used his entire allotted time during Tuesday's confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to detail what he called a Republican party "scheme" to deploy dark money in an effort to appoint conservative judges.
[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.
[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.