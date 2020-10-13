Global  
 

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football Federation said the 35-year-old is 'doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.'

After Ronaldo, who plays as a forward for Juventus, tested positive, his teammates all took new tests and received negative results.

Ronaldo brought in $109 million in 2019.


