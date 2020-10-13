Global  
 

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football Federation said the 35-year-old is 'doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.'

After Ronaldo, who plays as a forward for Juventus, tested positive, his teammates all took new tests and received negative results.

Ronaldo brought in $109 million in 2019.

According to Forbes, that makes him the second-highest-paid athlete in the world, behind only Lionel Messi.

After nine seasons with Real Madrid, Ronaldo signed a four-year deal in 2018 with Italian powerhouse Juventus.

That banks him a sweet $64 million a year.


Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has...
