How to make ‘boxtumes’

Looking for a fun engaging- activity for you and your kids- this halloween?

- well you can start thinking - inside the box and create a - "boxtume" - tuesday morning, news 25 worked- alongside the - owner of "two men and a truck", as she demonstrated - making halloween costumes out o- cardboard - boxes.- the owner found d-i-y costumes- ideas online and was- able to create a variety of - costumes from a unicorn,- dinosaur, an even an avocado.

- - - - all you need is a box, art- supplies, and your imagination.- apart from being an interactive- experience, these costumes- are affordable, costing less- than 10 dollars.- - "it's a lot of fun first to - create them with your - family you can even get creativ- to put tags on lights on your - costumes while you're - trick or treating so people can- see you"- - - - if you don't have the most- essential item, being a card- board box, don't be a square an- stop by two men and a truck in- gulfport and they'll gladly han- you one.-