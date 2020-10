Chris Harrison talks to The Hollywood Reporter about the unprecedented quarantine cycle and how the franchise is making better strides for diversity.



Related videos from verified sources Chris Harrison Says Clare Crawley Has 'Phenomenal' Group Of Bachelors



With only days to go until the season 16 premiere of "The Bachelorette", host Chris Harrison opens up about what to expect from Clare Crawley's journey on the show. Plus, he shares why her group of.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:06 Published 4 days ago 'SNL' Recap: Chris Rock Criticizes Trump Administration, Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin Go Head to Head | THR News



Chris Rock hosted the 46th season premiere of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' on Oct 3, which was performed in front of a live but limited studio audience. Credit: THR News Duration: 03:18 Published 1 week ago