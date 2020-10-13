Who is Ava Max? What to know about the ‘Kings & Queens’ singer Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 minutes ago Who is Ava Max? What to know about the ‘Kings & Queens’ singer In 2018, then-unknown Ava Max skyrocketed to the top of the charts with her debut single, “Sweet but Psycho” .So, who is Ava Max? Keep watching to learn all about the Albanian pop star.Max and her family moved a lot when she was a kid.Ava Max — born Amanda Ava Koci — is the daughter of Albanian immigrants Paul and Andrea.They fled Albania in 1991, obtained U.S. passports and moved to Wisconsin, where Max was born.Max lived in Virginia, L.A., South Carolina and eventually went back to L.A.It took her a while to find success in the industry.In her interview with Rolling Stone, Max explained that it took her a while to find someone who believed in her and her music.Eventually, Max ended up at a birthday party for Cirkut and with his help, Max signed with Atlantic in 2017.She blew up on TikTok with “Kings & Queens”.At the time of writing, the most popular version of the “Kings & Queens” sound on TikTok has 242,000 videos.She has a signature hairstyle.In an interview with Vanity Fair, Max revealed that she came up with the hairstyle herself in 2016 using only a pair of shears and some heated tools — albeit completely by accident.She’s already had two songs on the Billboard Hot 100.Max has already had two songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: “Sweet but Psycho,” which peaked at No. 10, and “Kings & Queens,” which peaked at No. 37 0

